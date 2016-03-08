Manchester City chase Barcelona target
21 June at 09:55Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to sign Barcelona target Miralem Pjanic this summer.
Pjanic has become one of Juve's most important players since his arrival for a fee in the region of 32 million euros from Serie A rivals Roma in the summer of 2016. He has drawn links with Barcelona this summer and could well be offloaded by the Old Lady.
Corriere dello Sport report that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola really wants to sign the Bosnian midfielder this summer.
Juventus are looking to hand the player a new contract this summer, despite interest from a host of big clubs.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
