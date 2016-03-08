Manchester City close-in on Juve’s Cancelo

English Premier League giants Manchester City are closing in on signing Juventus right-back João Cancelo, as per Corriere Torino.



City’s manager Pep Guardiola is on the hunt to sign a full-back this season and has identified Cancelo as the perfect player for that role.



However, the Portugal international is expected to cost English Champions fee in the region of €50 million.



The 25-year-old has represented Juventus in 22 league matches during the 2018-19 campaign, where he has scored one goal and provided three assists.

