Manchester City close-in on Juve’s Cancelo
13 June at 17:00English Premier League giants Manchester City are closing in on signing Juventus right-back João Cancelo, as per Corriere Torino.
City’s manager Pep Guardiola is on the hunt to sign a full-back this season and has identified Cancelo as the perfect player for that role.
However, the Portugal international is expected to cost English Champions fee in the region of €50 million.
The 25-year-old has represented Juventus in 22 league matches during the 2018-19 campaign, where he has scored one goal and provided three assists.
Go to comments