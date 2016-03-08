Manchester City confident that Sergio Aguero will not leave in the summer: the situation
10 March at 19:55Manchester City are confident that talismanic striker Sergio Aguero will not leave in the summer transfer window, according to a report from the British newspaper the Standard via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Citizens have been excluded by UEFA from European competitions for the next two years due to their alleged breach of Financial Fair Play (FPP). Despite the Champions League ban, the Manchester based club are hoping to keep all of their top players, including Aguero, in order to continue their work to become a titan of English football.
Aguero, who is contracted to the club until 2021, has been rumored to be planning a return to Argentinian side Independiente once his contract expires with City, the report continues. He previously played with the side before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2006.
Aguero is the club’s leading all time goal scorer, having scored 254 goals in 368 appearances across all competitions since his arrival in 2011.
Apollo Heyes
