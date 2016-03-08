Manchester City consider Dortmund's Haaland as possible successor to Aguero
11 February at 16:30Manchester City have identified Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as a possible successor to talisman Sergio Aguero, according to a report from International media outlet 90min via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the reigning Premier League champions after searching for a successor to the 31-year-old Aguero, whose contract expires with the side in June of 2021. The Argentine striker is the club’s highest ever goal scorer, scoring 252 goals in 363 games across all competitions, an average of a goal every 106 minutes on the pitch.
Therefore, City need to find a player who is equally as productive, the report continues. Haaland’s explosive season so far has forced the English club to notice him. The 19-year-old Norweigan has scored 36 goals and provided eight assists in 27 games across all competitions for RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund. Haaland was linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United in the January transfer window, but a deal never materialised.
Apollo Heyes
