Manchester City could make emergency move for Real Madrid star
22 August at 10:30Manchester City have got their 18/19 Premier League campaign off to a flying start, with a 2-0 away win at Arsenal followed by a 6-1 home demolition of Huddersfield Town. However, they face a crisis in goal following the ruptured Achilles tendon of experienced Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo – who is currently the backup for Ederson.
If Ederson were to get injured, City would be left with a real problem – having sold goalkeepers Joe Hart and Angus Gunn to Burnley and Southampton respectively. The latest reports from Spanish newspaper AS suggest that Pep Guardiola could be looking at Real Madrid’s Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas as a potential emergency signing.
English transfer regulation allows clubs to sign players in case of an absence that could see a player miss most of the season. If they weren’t to sign a new player, Manchester City would be reliant upon 20-year-old English keeper Daniel Grimshaw, who is yet to make a first team appearance for the club.
