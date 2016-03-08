Manchester City, De Bruyne offers himself to top European club
21 October at 17:00Spanish giants Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Don Balon via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 28-year-old Belgian midfielder has offered himself to Los Blancos are being irritated by some of the behaviour of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. This comes after sarcastic comments yesterday that the 48-year-old Spaniard gave in a press conference, when he suggested that every weekend De Bruyne was “diving, every weekend he is diving for penalties.”
Real Madrid will have to make a large offer for the midfielder, who is contracted to the reigning Premier League champions until 2023. He is one of the most important players in the squad, with his vision and pinpoint passing helping Guardiola’s team win the domestic treble last season.
So far this season De Bruyne has made ten appearances for the English side, scoring two goals and providing nine assists.
Apollo Heyes
