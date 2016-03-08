Manchester City, eyes on exciting young forward in Argentina
29 November at 18:45Manchester City’s new target in the upcoming January transfer window is River Plate’s 22-year-old forward Nicolás De La Cruz, according to a report from ESPN Argentina via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Premier League side have been impressed by the Uruguayan forward’s strong performances this season for the Argentinian side and would consider him as a low-cost option for the attack. He has scored four goals and provided four assists in nine appearances so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
