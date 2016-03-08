Manchester City face competition from Dortmund and Arsenal for potential signings

Manchester City are on the hunt for a new full-back; one who can add depth and talent to Pep Guardiola's already-impressive squad. Manchester City currently sit ahead of Liverpool on goal difference in the Premier League, yet the Reds have a game in hand over Guardiola's side.According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Manchester City are interested in signing Leicester City's English left-back Ben Chilwell. However, in recent hours, Arsenal have reportedly expressed an interest in the Englishman; as they seek for a replacement for an ageing Nacho Monreal and another option to Sead Kolasinac, who struggles defensively for the Gunners.As per The Sun however, Manchester City are also keen on Crystal Palace's emerging full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka; who has impressed many with his performances this season. However, City face competition from Borussia Dortmund for the young Englishman; the German outfit already signing a young Englishman in Jadon Sancho, who has turned into quite the successful signing.

