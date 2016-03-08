Manchester City face competition from Real Madrid for star Spanish forward
11 November at 18:15Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City face competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid for Real Sociedad talent Mikel Oyarzabal, according to a report from Tuttocalciomercato.it via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Los Blancos, over the last few weeks, have registered a strong interest in the 22-year-old Spanish forward. The Sky Blues have been following Oyarzabal for some time now, hoping that he could be an option in the upcoming January transfer window.
However, the attractiveness of staying within his home country and playing for one of their best sides may convince Oyarzabal to remain in Spain and choose Real Madrid over the Manchester based side. This would force Pep Guardiola’s team to have to make a strong offer.
Oyarzabal has been one of the star players for Real Sociedad this season. He has scored four goals and provided four assists in 13 league appearances for the side. The club are fifth in the league, two points behind league leaders Barcelona.
Apollo Heyes
