Manchester City, Foden can leave on loan in January
24 September at 19:15English midfielder Phil Foden can leave Premier League champions Manchester City on loan the upcoming winter transfer window, according to British newspaper the Daily Mirror via Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old academy graduate has only played 11 minutes this season for the Sky Blues and is keen for more game time. However, space in the midfield is limited and the player is unlikely to start over any of the current squad. Therefore, Manchester City are keen to send the English midfielder on loan in order to develop further.
City may be looking at other young English players who’ve gone to different leagues on loan and shined, such as Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old forward Jadon Sancho.
Coach Pep Guardiola has spoken highly of the teenager in the past and may hope spending half a season on loan will allow Foden more minutes, setting him up for a return to Manchester in the summer. Foden is contracted to Manchester City until 2024.
Apollo Heyes
