Manchester City, Fortuna Dusseldorf keen to extend loan deal for American goalkeeper
26 September at 00:00Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf contacted Premier League champions Manchester City today to discuss the loan deal for their goalkeeper Zack Steffen, according to Calciomercato.com.
The American keeper is impressing with the club and they are keen to extend the current deal with the Sky Blues, which is currently set to expire at the end of this season.
So far this season Steffen has played every available minute for Fortuna Dusseldorf, impressing fans and pundits alike in Germany.
Apollo Heyes
