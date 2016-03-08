Manchester City, Guardiola considering a future in Italy
08 November at 19:15Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is debating where to work next after his contract expires with the Premier League champions, with an idea already in mind, according to a report from British newspaper the Times via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Guardiola, whose contract expires with the Manchester based club in 2020, is considering a future in Italy. The 48-year-old Spanish coach spent three years in Italy at the turn of the millennium and would consider a return.
Guardiola has coached Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City so far in his coaching career, winning league titles and domestic cups with all three clubs. Therefore, if he wishes to continue his tour of Europe’s top five leagues, Italy or France seem likely to be the next steps.
Furthermore, a tax law introduced in Italy last year would allow Guardiola to be exempt of 70% of the taxes he would owe, due to his previous residence in the country (via Lexology).
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments