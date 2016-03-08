Manchester City, Guardiola: "It's a joy to see Atalanta play"

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Atalanta."I was lucky enough to meet Gasperini and to do what he did last year with Atalanta, and is continuing to do, is an incredible thing. It's like winning the championship with a big squad. It's a joy to see Atalanta play, they’re a team that has courage, that does something that you don't often see in the world with a form of attack in which you take so many risks and I'm convinced that his attitude tomorrow will be the same. I expect a nice and open game.”The 48-year-old Spaniard, who made 13 league appearances for Atalanta’s rivals Brescia in his playing career, discussed whether tomorrow’s game would be a derby for him."I'm very close to the Corioni family, I still have a few friends at the team and I'm happy that Brescia are back in Serie A. I know that Atalanta games are special there, but I haven't heard from anyone.”Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has guided the Bergamo based club to their first ever Champions League competition, following last season’s third place finish in the league, ahead of clubs such as Milan, Inter and Roma.Apollo Heyes