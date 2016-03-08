Manchester City, Guardiola: 'There is no clause for this season, I'll leave in 2021'
13 December at 17:30Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he won’t leave the Sky Blues at the end of this season in a press conference today, speaking to gathered reporters, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
"That's not true. I explained my intentions a few weeks ago. My intention is to stay at Man City until the end of the contract, in 2021.”
The Spanish coach was denying rumours that there is a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave the Manchester based club next June. City are currently 3rd in the league table after 16 games, sitting 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments