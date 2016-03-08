Manchester City had bid rejected for Juventus star wanted by Barcelona
29 October at 16:45According to what has been reported by the Italian newspaper the Corriere dello Sport, Juventus rejected a large offer for Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur in the summer, from Premier League giants Manchester City.
Bentancur has shown signs of real promise and talent with the Bianconeri and rightfully attracted the interest of top clubs around Europe. Barcelona were also touted as contenders for Bentancur's signature but did not make a concrete offer in the end for the Juventus midfielder.
City, meanwhile, made their bid but Juventus rejected the offer out of hand. The Bianconeri, although not seeing Bentancur as a current star player, value the player highly and wish to utilise him in their midfield for years to come. It is possible that both Barcelona and Manchester City could return to the midfielder's tracks once again, with improved offers; when Juventus would once again re-evaluate the situation.
