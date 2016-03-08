Manchester City, Inter Miami are interested in David Silva
24 September at 22:00American side Inter Miami are keen to sign Manchester City captain David Silva, whose contract with the Premier League champions expires next summer, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 33-year-old Spanish midfielder arrived at Manchester City in 2010 from Valencia and has gone on to become one of the best ever midfielders in the Premier League.
The Spaniard has made over 400 appearances for the Sky Blues so far in his career, scoring 72 goals and providing 134 assists since 2010.
Apollo Heyes
