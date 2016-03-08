Manchester City interested in Inter's Lautaro Martinez as potential Aguero successor
14 January at 17:40Manchester City are closely following Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, with coach Pep Guardiola considering the player as a possible successor to talisman Sergio Aguero, according to a report from British newspaper the Daily Star via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Citizens, who are currently 2nd in the Premier League, are searching for a new main striker, with their star forward set to depart the club at the end of the next season. Aguero’s contract expires with Manchester City in June of 2021, only 18 months away.
Guardiola appreciates the qualities and potential of Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, the report highlights. The 22-year-old Nerazzurri forward has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 24 games across all competitions. Lautaro is contracted to the Milanese club until 2023, although they are looking to extend his current deal and either raise or remove his release clause. Barcelona have also been closely following the 22-year-old.
Apollo Heyes
