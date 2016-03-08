Manchester City keen to swap Cancelo for Inter's Skriniar: the details
17 March at 13:15Premier League side Manchester City are increasingly keen on a player swap with Inter regarding Portuguese full back Joao Cancelo and Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Citizens are not happy with the performances of the 25-year-old Cancelo so far this season. The player, who joined from Juventus last summer and is contracted to the side until 2025, has made 24 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in that time.
Pep Guardiola would be happy to send Cancelo back to Inter in exchange for Skriniar, the report continues. Inter coach Antonio Conte, however, isn’t so keen on the plan. The former Chelsea and Italy coach appreciates Cancelo but wants a right wang back that is strong both offensively and defensively, whilst the Portuguese full back is known for his attacking play more than his defensive contributions.
Apollo Heyes
