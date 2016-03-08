Manchester City looking to sign one of Leicester City's star defenders in January
15 November at 20:20Manchester City are looking to purchase a centre back in the upcoming January transfer window due to an injury crisis in the position, with two names from fellow English side Leicester City being considered, according to a report from British media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com.
The two players that the Sky Blues are interested in are Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, the report details. Evans, who is contracted to the Foxes until 2021, has been one of the club’s most important players so far this season. He has played the full 90 minutes in all of their league games, helping them reach second in the league after 12 games.
23-year-old Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu has also been instrumental for the Foxes so far this season, forming an incredible partnership with Evans in defence. He has also played the full 90 minutes of every league game, and has even contributed to two goals.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments