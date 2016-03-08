Manchester City, Mahrez is unhappy with lack of minutes

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, who only joined the club in the summer, is reportedly unhappy at his lack of first team involvement following his move from Leicester. The winger has only managed to make 13 Premier League starts this season, and feels he should be a more valued member of Guardiola’s side than he is currently. His unhappiness has reportedly gotten so bad recently, that, according to the Daily Mail, he has been openly complaining at the club’s training ground about his lack of minutes.

Mahrez was an integral part of the Leicester side that shocked the footballing world to win the Premier League in 2016, and despite his failure to secure first team football for Manchester City, could be an astute purchase for a club looking to strengthen in the wide areas, and Milan and Inter will certainly be monitoring the situation closely, as both clubs are in the market for wingers.