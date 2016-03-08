Manchester City-Mancheter United live: Pogba out of Red Devils line-up

Manchester City have won just two of their last eight matches against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L4) since winning four in a row between 2013 and 2014.



Manchester United, who won 3-2 at the Etihad last season despite being 0-2 down, are looking to win back to back Premier League games at the stadium for just the second time, also doing so with wins in November 2008 and April 2010.



Two of Man Utd’s three Premier League wins against Man City when they’ve trailed in the match have been away from home and from 0-2 behind – in November 1993 and April 2018.



Premier League meetings between Manchester City and Manchester United have been won by the away side on 17 occasions – only Aston Villa vs Liverpool (19) and Everton vs Man Utd (18) have been won by the visiting team more.



There have been just three occasions of a team scoring 24+ goals after six home games in a Premier League season, with Man City responsible for all three (2013-14, 2017-18 and 2018-19).



Manchester United have conceded 18 goals in their 11 Premier League games this season. It took them 25 games until the 31st January to concede as many in the competition last season.



Manchester City haven’t lost any of their last 53 Premier League games against sides starting the day outside the top four (W44 D9 L0), since a 0-4 loss at Everton in January 2017.

