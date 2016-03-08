Manchester City, Michael Owen on Phil Foden: 'leave on loan'
10 September at 20:15Former Manchester City striker Michael Owen gave his advice to the Sky Blues’ young talent Phil Foden, according to British radio station talkSPORT via Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old midfielder is a product of Manchester City’s youth academy and made his Premier League debut with the champions in the 2017/18 season.
However, despite his talents and potential, the teenager is struggling to playing time in the star-studded squad, with Michael Owen suggesting the player follow an example set by Jadon Sancho and move abroad on loan.
"It is a big debate. He is training with some of the greatest players on the planet every single day and with Pep Guardiola but there is nothing quite like having hardened pros either side of you and going on loan almost rounds you off as a player.”
He suggested the teenager shouldn’t worry too much about which club he moves to.
"I don't think you have to be choosy [about a club] just get him out there, get him playing games. [He will learn] how to win, how to please fans and how to play well when your touch is a bit off.”
Apollo Heyes
