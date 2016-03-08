Manchester City prepared to swap a player for Inter's Skriniar
11 March at 16:00Manchester City are seriously interested in signing Inter defender Milan Skriniar and have a potential player swap in mind, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Premier League champions are prepared to offer the Nerazzurri 25-year-old Portuguese full back Joao Cancelo. The player previously spent one season on loan at Inter from Spanish side Valencia in the 2017/18 season, before joining rivals Juventus the following summer. The player spent one season with the Bianconeri, making 34 appearances across all competitions and winning the league title.
Cancelo joined the Citizens last summer from the Bianconeri in a swap deal involving Danilo, the report continues, but failed to settle in England. He has made 24 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1735 minutes. In that time, he’s scored one goal and provided one assist, but has failed to displace Kyle Walker in the starting eleven.
Apollo Heyes
