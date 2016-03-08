Manchester City ready to offer € 100 million for Skriniar

23 March at 19:00
Inter star Milan Skriniar is one of the most wanted defenders in the world alongside Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. The Inter star has yet to sign a contract extension with the club and according to AsManchester City are ready to offer € 100 million to secure his services in the summer.

Manchester United have tried hard to sign the Slovakian star last summer but Inter rejected every offer that the received from England. a Bid in the region of € 100 million, however, could make the Italian change their mind.

Real Madrid are also likely to go shopping in Italy should Raphael Varane leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. The 2018 France World Cup winner has reportedly given his farewell to his Real Madrid team-mates ahead of his departure from Madrid in the summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly is also a transfer target of the Merengues but the Senegalese defender could be more expensive than Skriniar with a € 150 million price-tag.
 

