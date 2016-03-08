Manchester City, replacement for Sane identified in Spain
22 October at 21:15Manchester City have identified their replacement for outgoing forward Leroy Sané, according to a report from English media outlet TalkSPORT via Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old German forward is set to be sold by Manchester City to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich next summer, with the player keen on a return to his native Germany. Therefore, the reigning Premier League champions have been searching for his replacement.
That replacement, according to the report, will be 22-year-old forward Mikel Oyarzabal. The Spanish forward, currently contracted to La Liga side Real Sociedad until 2024, has impressed City with his strong start. He has appeared in every game for the Spanish side, scoring four goals and providing three assists across nine games.
Oyarzabal is valued at €80 million, with the English side hoping that the money gained from the sale of Sané to Bayern Munich will cover the majority or all of the cost. Oyarzabal has never played for another club so far in his professional career.
Apollo Heyes
