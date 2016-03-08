Manchester City rule out move for Chelsea and Barcelona target
23 July at 22:00According to the latest reports from Sky Sports in the UK, Manchester City have turned down the chance to move for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who is a wanted target of both Premier League rivals Chelsea and La Liga giants Barcelona.
Pjanic has been linked strongly with a move away from Juventus, as the Turin club looks to first and foremost recoup funds for the costs spent on Ronaldo; whilst also seeking to possibly bring in the likes of Paul Pogba or Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to bolster the side’s midfield strength.
Now, with the Premier League champions ruling out a move for the Bosnian midfielder, it opens the door for Chelsea or Barcelona to strike. However, Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked, and, in fact, offered the player, as they attempt to wrap up a deal to sell Adrien Rabiot to Barcelona.
Now, the transfer chain is beginning to react; only time will reveal how it unravels.
