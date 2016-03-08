Of the previous 27 occasions of a side scoring 3+ goals away from home in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie, all have gone on to progress, including six after winning 3-2.

Manchester City have won each of their last three meetings with FC Schalke 04 in European competition, including a 5-1 win in the 1969-70 Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final in their only previous home match against the German club.

Manchester City have only lost one of their 10 previous home meetings with German opponents in all European competitions (W7 D2), a 1-3 reverse in the 2013-14 Champions League group stages against Bayern Munich.

Schalke have only won one of their last nine Champions League matches in the knockout stages (D1 L7), although this was their last such away match at Real Madrid in the 2014-15 competition (4-3).

Manchester City have lost both of their last two knockout matches in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium, both 1-2 defeats to FC Basel in March 2018 and Liverpool in April 2018.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has never lost to Schalke as a manager in seven previous clashes in all competitions, winning five and drawing two.

Three of Schalke’s last four goals in the Champions League have been penalties by Nabil Bentaleb, who could be only the second player to score a penalty in three straight Champions League appearances within the same season after Thomas Müller in the 2014-15 campaign should he score from the spot again here.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has scored in each of his last three Champions League games (three goals) and is looking to score in four in a row in the competition for the first time.

Leroy Sane has scored three goals in Manchester City’s last two Champions League games, as many as he had scored in his first 17 appearances in the competition for the Citizens and former side FC Schalke 04 combined beforehand.

Schalke have scored with each of their last three shots on target in the Champions League (Alessandro Schöpf v Lokomotiv Moscow and Nabil Bentaleb x2 v Man City), with all three coming via set-piece scenarios (one free-kick, two penalties).

Manchester City pulled off an impressive comeback victory against Schalke in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match. City will be looking to overcome their German opposition at the Etihad Stadium tonight; which many predict they will do with ease.