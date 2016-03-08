Manchester City set to rival Barcelona in pursuit of €80m Juventus star
09 July at 21:20According to reports this morning from Italian newspaper Tuttosport, after Chelsea are looking to hijack Manchester City’s move for Napoli midfielder Jorginho – with Maurizio Sarri to play a decisive part in that move – Manchester City have turned their attention to Miralem Pjanic as a backup option.
Tuttosport’s reports suggest that Manchester City will propose a fee of around €35-€40 million plus bonuses, the same that had been proposed to Napoli for Jorginho. However, Juventus will likely dismiss this out of hand, even if they do need to sell to raise the funds to sign Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus value Pjanic at around €80 million, yet may be tempted to sell after signing Emre Can from Liverpool for free, and attempting to extend the stay of Sami Khedira in Turin.
Eyes now turn to the Jorginho saga, for the effect it will have on Manchester City and, subsequently, Juventus.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments