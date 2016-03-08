Manchester City sets their eyes in Ukraine
29 September at 17:30Although the season just started, Manchester City already have their eyes set on next year’s transfer window. The Citizens are thinking of completing a signing on a free transfer from Shakthar. They are in talks, according to the English press (via Calciomercato.com), for Viktor Kovalenko, a Ukrainian midfielder born in 1996. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The player was also followed by Roma and Juventus in the past.
For more news visit our homepage!
Claudio Perfetto
Go to comments