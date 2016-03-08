Manchester City still face Europe ban despite ongoing CAS appeal
12 June at 14:15According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Sun this morning, Manchester City still face UEFA's ongoing investigation and potential ban as a result their alleged financial doping; despite the Premier League club's appeal to the Council of Arbitration for Sport, or the CAS as they are more commonly known.
City claim that that UEFA are carrying out a biased and improper investigation and appealed to the CAS to have UEFA's investigation ruled out. However, CAS have told The Sun that City's claim will have no impact on UEFA's ongoing investigation and, therefore, the club could still face a ban from the UEFA Champions League.
A spokeswoman from the CAS said that "There is no stay on Uefa while the CAS proceedings are in progress." Manchester City must now await the decisions of both UEFA and the CAS as they eagerly wait to find out whether or not the proposed ban or sanction will be carried out.
