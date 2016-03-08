Manchester City target Rodri: 'I'm happy at Atletico, but I am not sure about my future'

04 June at 19:15
Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri has commented on his future, saying that while he is happy at the Los Rojiblancos, he is still unsure about what will happen in the summer.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for Rodri, with many reports also stating that he is very much set for a move to the Eastlands from Spain this summer. 

In an interview that Rodri gave in an interview on Spanish television programme Cuatro, he said: "I asked the club for tranquility, to give me space. I would be hypocritical to say that I can guarantee anything.

"The only thing I can to say is that I have a contract with Atletico Madrid, I have a clause, I have conditions and today I'm happy here. I can't say anything else because I don't know what will happen."

The Spaniard has impressed at Atleti this season, scoring twice and assisting once in 34 La Liga appearances.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.