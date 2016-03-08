Manchester City target Rodri: 'I'm happy at Atletico, but I am not sure about my future'
04 June at 19:15Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri has commented on his future, saying that while he is happy at the Los Rojiblancos, he is still unsure about what will happen in the summer.
Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for Rodri, with many reports also stating that he is very much set for a move to the Eastlands from Spain this summer.
In an interview that Rodri gave in an interview on Spanish television programme Cuatro, he said: "I asked the club for tranquility, to give me space. I would be hypocritical to say that I can guarantee anything.
"The only thing I can to say is that I have a contract with Atletico Madrid, I have a clause, I have conditions and today I'm happy here. I can't say anything else because I don't know what will happen."
The Spaniard has impressed at Atleti this season, scoring twice and assisting once in 34 La Liga appearances.
