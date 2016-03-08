Manchester City, the possible replacement for Pep Guardiola
29 September at 18:45As reported by the Daily Mirror (via Calciomercato.com), in the last month Manchester City, in secret, has given total access to all areas of the club to Giovanni van Bronckhorst to be evaluated. The ex-Feyenoord coach has been promoted with flying colors and is considered one of the most valid candidates to replace Pep Guardiola. The relationship between the coach and club has cooled off and it is thought that this could be his final season at the club.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Claudio Perfetto
Go to comments