Manchester City, three possible destinations for David Silva
27 September at 22:30Manchester City midfielder David Silva hasn’t signed a new contract with the club, due to expire next summer, and three possible destinations have arisen for the future, according to Calciomercato.com.
The first of which would be a move to Qatar, following the footsteps of compatriot Xavi. Secondly there is Japan, a destination seemingly popular amongst Spanish stars, such as Fernando Torres and Andrés Iniesta.
Finally, there is David Beckham’s Inter Miami, with the American club keen to sign big names in order to gain new fans.
Apollo Heyes
