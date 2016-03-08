Manchester City trigger €120m release clause of Juve target Joao Felix

Manchester City have reportedly triggered the €120m release clause of Juventus target Joao Felix, with his apparently set to join on a 5 year deal earning around €5m a year, as per Diario AS



The young attacker has long been linked to the Italian champions, and his special relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo has been cited as being key in the clubs desire to bring in the young Portuguese striker, but in recent weeks Real and Atletico Madrid, and now Manchester City appear to have moved ahead of them in the chase to land Felix.



Felix shot to prominence this season when he broke into the Benfica side and went on to score 20 goals for the Portuguese giants, as well as contributing 11 assists. He scored a hat-trick in the quarter finals of the Europa League against Frankfurt which raised his stock even further.



Benfica have been scrambling to renew his contract in recent weeks in an attempt to increase his buyout clause to €200m, but it now looks as if he is reluctant to limit his options by signing the new deal.