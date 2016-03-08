Manchester City-Chelsea 6-0, humiliating defeat for Sarri

10 February at 19:00
Follow Manchester City-Chelsea LIVE on Calciomercato.com.

STATS:
  • Man City have lost three of their last five Premier League matches against Chelsea (W2), scoring just four goals and never more than once in this run.
  • Chelsea have won on just two of their last nine visits to the Etihad in the Premier League (D1 L6), winning 1-0 in February 2014 and 3-1 in December 2016.
  • Chelsea, who won the reverse fixture this season, have done the double over Man City on 10 previous occasions in the Premier League; the most a side has done so vs City in the competition.
  • Chelsea are winless in their last six Premier League away games against ‘big six’ opposition (D2 L4), losing the last four in a row.
  • Manchester City have scored at least twice in each of their last 14 Premier League home games, winning 13 of those (L1). If they score twice here, they’ll set a new competition record for scoring more than once in consecutive home games.
  • Chelsea are unbeaten in seven league games against reigning Premier League champions (W4 D3), winning each of the last three in a row. Only two teams have ever won four consecutive games against reigning champions – Liverpool (4 between 2000 and 2002) and Manchester City (6 between 2011 and 2016).
  • Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League away games by an aggregate score of 0-6. They last lost three in a row on the road while failing to score in the top-flight back in December 1991 (a run of four).
  • Man City boss Pep Guardiola has lost more league games against Chelsea than he has versus any other team in his managerial career (3).
  • Man City striker Sergio Aguero has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances versus Chelsea, including netting a hat-trick in April 2016.
  • Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has had a hand in five goals in his last five games against Man City in the Premier League (3 goals, 2 assists), with the Belgian assisting both of the Blues’ goals in the reverse fixture this term.
  • Sergio Aguero has scored 11 goals in 11 home Premier League games for Manchester City this season, including two hat-tricks. He’s the highest scoring home player in the competition so far this season.
 

