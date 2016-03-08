Manchester City, Van Bronckhorst to join City Group

11 September at 11:15
Former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst is close to joining the City Group, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf via Calciomercato.com.
 
The 44-year-old former Dutch international is reportedly linked to becoming coach of either MLS side New York City or Australian A-League side Melbourne City.
 
Van Bronckhorst left his former club Feyenoord earlier this summer after spending four years coaching the Eredivisie side, helping them win their first league title in 18 years.

Apollo Heyes

