Manchester City want Atletico’s Rodri

The Daily Telegraph today claim that Manchester City are increasingly looking at Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, who they believe will be the perfect addition to their squad as they look to increase their options in defensive midfield. They had previously been linked with Tanguy Ndombele of Lyon, but with a number of clubs chasing him, there is an expectation within the club that he could be subject to a bidding war, something that they would be keen to avoid.



City are looking to bring in someone to initially help share the workload with Fernandinho, who turns 34 next month, and then take over the Brazilian.



Rodri has a €70m release clause at Atletico, having rejoined them last summer after spending 4 years at Villarreal. Atletico look like they will make good profit on Rodri, having spent just €25m on him last year. They are said to be unwilling to negotiate at all on the price, and will only be open to allowing him to leave if his full release clause is met.

