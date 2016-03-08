Manchester United aim to sabotage Spurs move for Juventus target

16 July at 13:15
Nobody quite knows what the future has in store for Nicolo Zaniolo. The talented young Italian midfielder was thrust into the limelight this season, after a string of fantastic performances with Serie A side Roma. 

Zaniolo joined Roma as part of the deal to send Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan last summer and the Giallorossi have benefited more from the deal than the Nerazzurri have. 

Zaniolo has been so impressive that he has caught the eye of many top clubs, including Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur, who have both been thought to be leading the race for his signature. However, it looks like a new club have entered the fray: Manchester United.

The Red Devils see the Italian starlet as a perfect signing to help strengthen their squad and could launch a late move to try and sabotage the offers from both Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus that reportedly exist for the player.

