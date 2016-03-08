Manchester United and Barcelona target fuels fire by skipping Chelsea training
31 July at 19:00According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Times, Willian, of Chelsea, has skipped his first day of training, further fuelling suggestions that he could be on his way out of West London.
After having a strong season last year, and impressing at the FIFA World Cup, Willian has become a target for several top clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Barcelona have had three bids rejected for the Brazilian and it seemed as though they had given up chase allowing Manchester United, instead, to take pole position. It is thought that Jose Mourinho is very keen to have Willian at Old Trafford and this will only reassure him.
It is unclear, as of yet, why Willian missed training but time will only tell now as to whether or not Manchester United will use this to their advantage and make a move for the 29-year-old winger.
