Manchester United and Barcelona target has “no intention of changing clubs”
06 August at 23:20Willian, Chelsea’s Brazilian winger, has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona all reportedly interested in signing him.
However, speaking to ESPN Brazil, Willian spoke of his true intentions:
“I've always been clear about my intentions to stay here, I'm a Chelsea player and, unless they want to sell me, I have no intention of changing clubs The only club that has made an official offer for me is Barcelona, but I'm fine here.”
Therefore, it appears as though the Brazilian will be staying in West London for at least another year. Barcelona had three bids rejected for Willian, with the last thought to have been at around €60 million – yet Chelsea were determined to keep hold of him and rejected the offers.
Unless a mega offer comes through, his future is tied to Chelsea – for the time being.
