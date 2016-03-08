Manchester United and Chelsea joust for Napoli defender
02 June at 14:00Elseid Hysaj's future does not lie with Napoli. The Albanian full-back has been ever-present for the Neapolitan side in the past few years but it appears the 2018/19 season will have been his last as he looks for a new challenge.
According to what has been reported by various facets of the British press, both Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the Albanian defender from Napoli; increasing speculation that he is set to leave.
Maurizio Sarri wanted to sign Hysaj last summer when he moved from Napoli to Chelsea but eventually stayed in Naples after Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis was not prepared to let anymore players leave to follow Sarri to West London.
Chelsea, however, face a potential transfer ban and, unless it is overturned by UEFA, will not be able to sign any players for two transfer windows - giving United the edge in the race for Hysaj.
