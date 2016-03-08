Manchester United and Chelsea target set for PSG renewal
06 September at 12:15As per reports from Italian newspaper Tuttosport this morning, PSG are close to finalising a contract renewal for 25-year-old Italian midfielder Marco Verratti.
Verratti, who has been a target of both Chelsea and Manchester United in recent months, as well a host of other clubs in the past, has been at PSG for six years, after signing from Italian outfit Pescara in 2012.
The new contract could see Verratti tied to the club until 2023, earning a reported wage of around €7 million per season.
Verratti has 25 caps for Italy and has scored once, whilst registering 239 appearances in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring just eight goals in that time.
For now, it appears as though Verratti and PSG are destined to stay together but, in the future, a move to England or, perhaps, a return to Italy could be on the cards for the Italian.
