Manchester United and Inter given hope as Barcelona push for Rakitic exit
27 June at 19:55Barcelona are pushing their midfielder Ivan Rakitic out of the club, Espn reports. The Croat is an outcast at the Nou Camp now that Frank De Jong has joined the club for € 84 million.
Inter and Manchester United have been linked with welcoming his services but the Croat is not willing to leave.
The Catalan club is trying to convince Rakitic that a sale would be the best option for him and for the club. The player is now on holiday and Barcelona will resume talks with their midfielder when he will return in town.
Inter are monitoring the situation but the Nerazzurri have also other transfer targets in the middle of the park.
Stefano Sensi is close to joining the Serie A giants while Arturo Vidal, another Barcelona star, is being targeted by Antonio Conte who wants to work with him again after their three-year spell at Juventus.
