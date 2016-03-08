Manchester United and Inter Milan target signs contract extension
06 October at 10:45According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Lazio have signed a new contract with Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Milinkovic-Savic has been a star performer for the Biancocelesti over the past two seasons and has deservedly attracted the interest of some top clubs; Manchester United and Inter Milan showing the most interest recently but Juventus, Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea being linked with his signature in the past.
The Corriere dello Sport suggest that Milinkovic-Savic has signed another year on his contract, keeping him at the club, in theory, until 2024. His salary will not be altered and will continue to earn 3 million euros per year plus bonuses. The contract was designed to keep the Serbian happy and show a continued interest in his welfare from the Lazio upper management.
The contract was reportedly deposited with the league over the summer and the club will hope this discourages future interest from the likes of Inter and the Red Devils.
