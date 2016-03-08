Manchester United and Juve target responds to transfer speculation
28 May at 20:00Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has been courted by a number of clubs over the past year. Last summer, Manchester United emerged as frontrunners for the Belgian's signature as the centre-back topped then-manager Jose Mourinho's wish-list. Eventually, Alderweireld stayed in North London but more speculation has come to light in recent months.
Not only has Alderweireld once again been linked with a move to Man Utd but also Spurs' local rivals Arsenal and Serie A champions Juventus. Juventus could potentially look at Alderweireld as the man to replace Andrea Barzagli, who retired at the end of this season.
However, speaking to Sport360, Alderweireld appeared to close any potential doors leading to a Spurs exit this summer:
"I will say the same thing I said in the previous years. My only thought is for my current team, especially as I played a great season. I still have a year left on my contract, so my idea is to stay with this team."
