Manchester United and Juventus target cagey in response to transfer rumours

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic is widely tipped to be one of the next big defensive talents to flourish in Serie A. The Serbian currently plays for Stefano Piolo's Fiorentina side but has been a target of the likes of Manchester United and Juventus; who see the potential in the youngster.Speaking to Il Messaggero, Milenkovic commented on several matters; including a humble response to the rumours suggesting he could be in for a big-money move away from Florence:"The season is very long, there are some positive periods; I work on a daily basis to get stronger than the previous day, and I do not get distracted by the numbers that circulate about me - I'm a humble guy."A clash with Higuain in Fiorentina-Juventus? There was a particularly warm atmosphere, these are situations that can happen to me, it seems normal: out of the field I respect everyone, I'm not afraid of anyone on the pitch."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.