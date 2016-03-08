Manchester United and Juventus target comments on transfer market rumours
24 April at 18:00Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic has been a reported target of both Juventus and Manchester United. The young Serbian centre-back has been a real asset for the Viola but his potential for growth has alerted some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Speaking about his Fiorentina teammate Federico Chiesa, as well as commenting on the transfer market, Milenkovic spoke with La Gazzetta dello Sport:
"Chiesa? Federico has personality and class. The more they whistle and boo him the more he will push himself. Chiesa is a fantastic striker. I have seen few players run the ball and chain with his technique. Market? I have a contract with Fiorentina, my goal is to improve myself."
Milenkovic has been dubbed the next Nemanja Vidic and therefore ending up in Serie A or at Manchester United could see the young Serbian emulate his compatriot.
