Manchester United and Juventus target explains why he didn’t move
15 August at 14:45One of the best centre-backs in current world football is Uruguayan defender Diego Godin. Godin is 32-years-old but well and truly in his prime; helping Atletico lift the Europa League last season – as well as being one of Uruguay’s best performers at this summer’s FIFA World Cup.
This string of performances made him a wanted name; with Juventus and Manchester United both registering their interest in him. This culminated with Manchester United making a deadline day bid to sign Godin via his €20M~ release clause; with Godin himself rejecting that chance to join Jose Mourinho’s side.
Speaking to Colchoneros, ahead of Atletico Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup tie with Real Madrid, Godin vaguely explained his reason for staying:
“I have not yet renewed my contract; this summer I received offers but I decided to stay here for personal reasons.”
Juventus signed Leonardo Bonucci and kept hold of both Mehdi Benatia and Daniele Rugani; whilst Manchester United failed to sign a new centre-back.
