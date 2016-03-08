Manchester United and Liverpool battle with Barcelona for Junior Firpo
24 June at 18:15
Two English clubs are preparing to rival Barcelona in their interest in Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo. Firpo excelled this season for Betis and has attracted interest from clubs all around Europe, especially as his contract contains a release clause for a relatively modest €60 million. And now as the chase for his signature hots up, Liverpool and Manchester United appear to have positioned themselves right at the front of the queue for his services next season, according to Spanish publication Marca.
As time goes by it is looking increasingly unlikely that Firpo will remain at Betis next season, where he has a contract until June 2023. Liverpool already have a top class left-back in the shape of Andy Robertson, so it could be that the offer of more regular first team football at Old Trafford will appeal to the young defender, who is currently on Italian soil, representing Spain in the European Under 21 Championships.
Go to comments