Manchester United and PSG target rejects €4.3m wage from Juventus
13 October at 13:30Over the course of the summer, both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were interested in signing Juventus’ Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro. It looked like Sandro would leave the club for a while, especially after the Bianconeri needed to offload players with the arrival of €110 million signing Cristiano Ronaldo in July.
The 33-year-old forward arrived from Real Madrid in the dubbed ‘deal of the century’ and it was thought that Sandro would be heading for the exit in return. Manchester United and PSG were lingering and both were said to have made offers, enquiries at the very least, over the course of the summer.
Juventus are looking to tie up Alex Sandro to a new deal and, according to reports from Rai Sport, Sandro has already rejected an offer of €4.3 million per season from the Bianconeri and, if Juve do not offer the Brazilian more, he could leave in favour of a move to France or England.
